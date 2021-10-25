BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Romeo Power worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of RMO opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

