BlackRock Inc. Buys 593,618 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 284.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $32,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 60.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of -0.15. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

