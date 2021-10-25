BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.28% of Miller Industries worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 152.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.