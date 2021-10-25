BlackRock Inc. Sells 185,584 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $609,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,376 over the last 90 days.

OLO stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

