BlackRock Inc. Sells 617,845 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,767,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 617,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.71% of Limelight Networks worth $30,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

