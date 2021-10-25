Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56. 8,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

