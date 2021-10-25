Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

