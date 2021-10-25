Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Head to Head Analysis

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

40.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Owl Capital and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.57%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.73 $355.32 million $1.83 12.43

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats Blue Owl Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.