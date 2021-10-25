Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.48 Million

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $205.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.36 million and the highest is $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $144.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $735.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $24.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $546.03 million, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.