Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $205.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.36 million and the highest is $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $144.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $735.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

BVH opened at $24.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $546.03 million, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

