BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ZWH stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,259. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.78.

