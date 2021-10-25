BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $102.92. 134,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.