Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $99,146.90 and approximately $51.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bolivarcoin

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,183,257 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

