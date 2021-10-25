Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXP opened at $117.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

