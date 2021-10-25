Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $46,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 709,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,683,629. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.