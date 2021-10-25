British Land’s (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 618 ($8.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

BLND stock opened at GBX 484.90 ($6.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.63.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

