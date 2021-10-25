Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CELC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,112. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celcuity by 145,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

