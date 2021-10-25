Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.24. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. 9,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

