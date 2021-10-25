Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $756.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.48 million and the lowest is $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Several research firms have commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

RXT remained flat at $$14.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

