Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.69. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,682,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. 1,409,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,435. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.