Brokerages Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

LBRDK opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

