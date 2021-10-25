Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,357. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

