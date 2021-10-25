Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.81). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 1,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $18,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.