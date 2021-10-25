Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $130.67

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

CHKP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $124.20. 4,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,194. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

