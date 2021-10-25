Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $16.36

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $35,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

