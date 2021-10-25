Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Price Target at $18.60

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wabash National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

WNC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 6,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $800.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

