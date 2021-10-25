Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

