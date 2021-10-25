Brokers Offer Predictions for Logitech International S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

