Brokers Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $33.25 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.15.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

