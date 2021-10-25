Brokers Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

