Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

