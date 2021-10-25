BTIG Research Boosts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $233.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $187.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.83.

ARE stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

