BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $0.46

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00213718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00102489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

