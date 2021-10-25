BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 849,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $254,000.

BATS:USHY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $41.20. 805,502 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

