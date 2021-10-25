Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.07. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 550,269 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

