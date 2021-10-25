Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,802 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

