Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $175.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.91.

CDNS opened at $166.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

