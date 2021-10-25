Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.58 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $169.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.61.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

