CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Position Boosted by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176,518 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.19% of CAE worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CAE by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 266,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,416,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

