California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $206.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

