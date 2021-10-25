California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Kirby worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

