California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $21,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 175,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

