California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.76 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $132,780.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $33.64 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.