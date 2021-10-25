California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.90 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

