Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.02

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$54.02 and last traded at C$52.82, with a volume of 1789471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$62.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

