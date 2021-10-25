Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.02

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.02 and last traded at C$52.82, with a volume of 1789471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.87.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$62.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

