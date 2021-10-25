Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to C$35.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

