Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Decreased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $64,362,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

