Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce sales of $17.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $18.00 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

