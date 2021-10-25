Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,097,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.64% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $166.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.74 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

