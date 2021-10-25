Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 3.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $140,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.